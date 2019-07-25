Well the city of Missoula has done it again. Mayor John Engen and the City Council passed an annexation policy and map. In case you existing city taxpayers and adjacent county residents haven't figured out where the city plans on expanding to, the areas have been clearly identified.
The bullseyes are now available on a map for all to see. In what was described as an attempt to clarify policy and reduce "spot annexations," the double speak continues. When the text is basically condensed it says we may or may not do whatever is "prescribed by the City Growth Policy." I, for one, am still confused by the use of policy and plans in any documents already adopted.
It seems as if this is another land grab idea to increase the tax base and use our tax dollars to pursue the city's plan for affordable housing for all.
Edward Taylor,
Missoula