Jan. 27 this year (incidentally, my 59th birthday), was the 75th anniversary of the “liberation” of Hitler’s most infamous death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Poland. The 322nd Rifle Brigade of Stalin’s Red Army did the job on Jan. 27, 1945.
This human slaughterhouse had a rail line to it where people, mostly Jews, were transported in and gassed with the chemical "Zyklon B," made by IG Farben Co., and then cremated. Sickeningly, this was only one of a large network of Nazi extermination camps.
In the King James Bible, Matthew Chapter 24 reads: "And Jesus answered and said until them, 'Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying ‘I am Christ’ and shall deceive many. And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that ye be not troubled for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise again nation and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines and pestilences and earthquakes in diverse places. All these are the beginnings of sorrows.'"
Revelations 22:21 reads: "The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen."
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula