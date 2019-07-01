So, I went to the Osprey game on Tuesday, June 25. Though I do enjoy the games very much, this particular night I went because our grandson, who is going to be a sophomore in high school this fall and is in summer band camp at the university, was going to be playing with the University of Montana pep band.
So, we see the band file in and take their seats. I expected that when they played, the announcer would give them some recognition. Nothing. Not one word. In fact, they played music over the top of the band and talked right over the top of them.
I can’t tell you what a huge disappointment this was. These are kids who aren’t going out, getting into trouble, and were not even recognized as being there. They walked there all the way from the UM. They ended up leaving because of the rain (their instruments were getting wet).
Anyway, I am saddened by this and wanted to be able to tell someone. Thanks for listening.
Susan Scalise,
Missoula