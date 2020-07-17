Another COVID-19 relief plan is imperative

Congress will be reconvening after their July recess next week, and they must pass a COVID-19 relief and recovery bill (HEROS Act) to address the relentless effects of this pandemic. Health care facilities around the country are once again being overwhelmed and we need more support for hospitals and testing. The $600 weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire July 31, while new unemployment claims continue to top one million each week.

And now that the viability of the upcoming school year is in question, states need more funding to ensure a safe learning environment for students and teachers - including funding for virtual learning in areas that cannot safely return to in-person classes,

The coronavirus is not going away until people start wearing masks and social distance while we wait for a vaccine. New cases and hospitalization are soaring, and the state is overwhelmed helping to make sure Montanans have access to health care and the ability to feed and clothe their families. Another COVID-19 relief and recovery bill will help make sure we can take care of the basic and most pressing needs of Montanans while also guaranteeing we can provide other ongoing essential public services.

It’s imperative.

Katherine Jabs,

Billings

