Another effect of postal slowdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although millions of Americans are deeply distressed about the presidential hijacking of our Constitutional (Article 1, Section 8) Postal Service, its impact on our coming elections during a global pandemic and the future of our democratic republic, I fear that there is another disturbing aspect to this that no one is paying attention to.

As a self-employed bookkeeper, most of my clients pay their bills by check. What I have come to realize since mid-July, is that with the purposeful slow-down of the United States Postal Service, payments are arriving late. Montana businesses and families, already hard hit economically, are now receiving late fees and finance charges.

It was my experience last week, that it is difficult to challenge these fees and charges when the checks still have not arrived. It is a good thing that one of my clients pays a flat fee for my services because if I were paid by the hour for doing my best to reduce their business costs, it would get pretty ugly. My client? A Montana rural volunteer fire department. Tell me that they can afford these finance charges and late fees.

Rosanne Davis,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1