Another reason to vote for Democrats

Soon the mail-in ballots will be in our mailboxes with 2 initiatives on them. They are: I-190 to legalize and tax recreational Marijuana and CI-118 to amend the State Constitution to make age 21 the legal age to purchase recreational Marijuana. It will not be enough to pass these initiatives without electing statewide officials who will sign and pass the necessary legislation. That means you must elect DEMOCRATS! We need Mike Cooney as Governor who supports the initiatives, Raph Graybill as Attorney General who will fight the legal issues in both State and Federal courts, Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State to administer the rules and regulations concerning those additional tax dollars that legalized Marijuana will bring to the State, Shane Morigeau for State Auditor, and all your State Legislators. Remember, law enforcement will be able to spend their time and dollars fighting the problem drugs of Heroin and Meth, there will be more dollars for treatment of all forms of addiction, and more tax dollars to compensate for the loss of revenue from fossil fuels. Democrats included these 2 initiatives in their 2020 platform! Greg Gianforte opposes both initiatives.