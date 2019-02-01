I recently received an email from my Congressman Greg Gianforte with a one-question survey: “Do you believe Congress should fund meaningful physical barriers, including a wall or steel slats, along the southern border?” Three answers were provided: yes, no, not sure.
This question is analogous to “Have you stopped beating your wife?” Yes, no, not sure. If Gianforte would ever hold a public meeting (which he never has,) I would answer the question this way:
Yes, I support some meaningful barriers as long as other strategic measures for border security are employed, such as more patrols, technology, drones, etc. But, no, I don’t support a 1,900-mile wall along our southern border that will end up costing over $40 billion (that Mexico is not going to pay for), because there are those things called ladders and shovels. A wall alone is not a cost-effective means to achieve border security.
Gianforte seems more interested in being Donald Trump’s lackey than he is in truly representing the best interests of Montanans. Gianforte, I am an Independent. I don’t care what party you are with. But please represent our best interests and stop insulting my intelligence.
Orville Bach,
Bozeman