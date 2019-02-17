Getting into a battle of wits with an unarmed person is not something I do. However, when someone is so willing to advertise his ignorance and stupidity, something must be said. Jerry Fisher's letter in the Monday, Feb. 11, Missoulian, is such a blatant example.
What if the following people's parents had decided abortion was the thing to do: Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Whitey Bulger, the Zodiac Killer, Ed Gein, Charles Manson and his followers, Jack the Ripper, Aileen Wuornos, Billy the Kid, Richard Speck, Susan Smith, William Heirens, Dennis Rader (BTK killer), Eric Harris, H.H. Holmes, Lee Boyd Malvo, Atilla the Hun, Joseph James DeAngelo, the Axeman of New Orleans, the Boston Strangler, Adolph Hitler, Hideki Tojo, Adolf Eichmann, Martin Bormann, Slobodan Milosevic, Osama Bin Laden, Carlos the Jackal, Ted Kaczynski, Pablo Escobar, the Capone brothers. My list could also go on and on.
Nobody can predict what a fetus will become or do with its life. Behavioral scientists still debate nurture versus nature.
For those anti-abortionists, step up to help the woman seeking abortion by agreeing to help her financially and physically raise that child for 18 years or more. Put your money where your mouth is.
June Smith,
Missoula