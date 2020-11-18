Anti-mask people must take on liability

For people like Terri Lackey of Stevensville, who feels wearing a mask is an infringement of her rights, I suggest the intelligent advice provided in a (Nov. 16) letter to the editor by Mark Van Loon that we accept people's refusal to wear a mask, but ask that they pledge to self-isolate and not accept medical care if they contract COVID. These individuals should put this in writing, notarize it and provide copies to emergency medical workers in their community.