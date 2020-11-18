Anti-mask people must take on liability

I am continually baffled by people who refuse to wear masks while others in their community die of COVID.
For people like Terri Lackey of Stevensville, who feels wearing a mask is an infringement of her rights, I suggest the intelligent advice provided in a (Nov. 16) letter to the editor by Mark Van Loon that we accept people's refusal to wear a mask, but ask that they pledge to self-isolate and not accept medical care if they contract COVID. These individuals should put this in writing, notarize it and provide copies to emergency medical workers in their community.
As long as anti-mask people like Lackey accept that their actions have consequences and decline medical help, I feel people would be much more accepting of their decision as they then become the biggest liability just to themselves.
Sara Scott,
Missoula
