I’m writing in response to the publication of Andrew Boydston’s rant (online-only letter to the editor).
Having been a reporter in a highly conservative landscape, and having been part of the editorial conversation about publishing opinion letters, I feel at least nominally aware of how that process works.
In journalism you’re always fighting against opinions about whether or not you do a good job — even if that opinion is biased and incorrect. The newspaper I worked for received letters like this throughout the year, and our conservative editorial team never published them because the letters didn’t provide value or insight or perspective — it was just someone hating things.
Seriously, as a newspaper you published the following passage:
"Missoula is not the 'center of the universe' but is a blighted rose bud on a sick and dying planet. The LGBTQ culture dooms most gardens from its abundance with insects. The Garden City is such an example."
Publishing this kind of crap doesn’t do anything good for your journalistic reputation and it sure as heck doesn’t help your readers — so what's the point?
It's not hard to do better than this.
Kyle Hollinger,
Missoula