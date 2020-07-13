Anti-racism classes further divide nation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Montana’s anti-racism classes (Missoulian, June 28) are part of the problem, not the solution, to the current madness afflicting the country. Such indoctrination divides the country instead of unites it.

Anti-racism classes are based on critical theory that’s taught by grievance studies departments, like black studies. The goal of critical theory is the “deconstruction” of Western culture, the foundation of American culture. This deconstruction will ultimately result in the destruction of American culture.

One of the means to this deconstruction is to create and promote guilt and penance among whites, and resentment and self-righteous rage among non-whites. This is done by teaching hatred of America and falsely blaming all racial inequalities on whites, while the truth is that racial inequalities have other causes.