Anti-trans bills expose ignorance

I know the current debate over gender and sex is confusing, and makes some people uncomfortable. But what right do politicians have regulating a person's genitalia and gender identity?

The onslaught of anti-transgender legislation (House bills 112, 427, Senate Bill 280) exposes the ignorance and fear that conservatives have towards humans who exist outside the gender binary. Folks, nature does not exist in the binary. Human beings created the notion of gender based on their limited understanding of sex and gender at the time. We now know that gender is a subjective experience and sex characteristics are far more complex than a binary system.