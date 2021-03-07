Anti-trans bills expose ignorance

I know the current debate over gender and sex is confusing, and makes some people uncomfortable. But what right do politicians have regulating a person's genitalia and gender identity?
The onslaught of anti-transgender legislation (House bills 112, 427, Senate Bill 280) exposes the ignorance and fear that conservatives have towards humans who exist outside the gender binary. Folks, nature does not exist in the binary. Human beings created the notion of gender based on their limited understanding of sex and gender at the time. We now know that gender is a subjective experience and sex characteristics are far more complex than a binary system.
All humans, regardless of what genitals they have, should have the right to live in this world without discrimination. Laws that prohibit trans students from public athletics, allow businesses to discriminate, or deny gender-affirming personal choices are authoritarian. These laws are antithetical to Montana values of personal freedom!
As a resident and constituent who has lived in Ravalli and Missoula counties, I urge all representatives to get your heads out of our pants and vote "no" on these bills.
Community members, while this issue may not affect you personally, these discriminatory bills are wrong, period. Please call your reps!
Audrey Forbes,
Missoula