Re: (Dec. 26) letter to the editor from Jerry O’Malley.
What in the world is your letter referring to? Just spit it out! You think you are so intelligent. I don’t think so.
The economy is the best it has been in decades. Unemployment is the lowest it has been in 50 to 60 years. Employment for African Americans and Hispanics is the highest it has been in years and years.
More take-home pay, higher wages.
Neither President Donald J. Trump nor Mick Mulvaney ever made the statement you quoted in the liberal newspaper: “We murder families all the time.” Lie!
Yes, I am a conservative Republican and have been so all of my life, from the time I was 4 years old and my father became gravely ill (pneumonic) from working in the mines, wading in water up to his armpits. Yes, he died.
John L. Lewis, head of the miners' union, denied widow benefits to his wife (my mother) and her three children. Yes, I dislike (a mild term for what I feel) Democrats and what they are today. Also labor unions; they started out good people until the mafia took over.
Phyllis Thompson,
Missoula