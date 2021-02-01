Anti-wolf bill harmful to Montana's tourism

Like many visitors to Montana, I am horrified at the slate of anti-wolf bills currently making their way through the legislature.

More people come to see Montana’s wildlife, especially wolves, than to kill these animals. More Montanan’s enjoy wildlife than trap them.

For those native Montanans who do not care about this, the elk harvest has varied occasionally since wolf reintroduction, but overall gone up. Elk harvest was down in 2020, but weather and low hunter turnout were contributing factors to the poor harvest. (Montana FWP) It has been established over and over again that wolves aren’t decimating the ungulate herds. They may even be instrumental in keeping Chronic Wasting Disease from infecting the herds.

Meanwhile, these bills seek to increase trapping opportunity to the late stages of pregnancy of wolves, seek to add abysmally cruel snaring, increase trapper take, minimize regulations for trapping on others’ private land.

Clearly, Rep. Fielder, the sponsor of these bills, is trying to rid Montana of its wolves. Hopefully, the rest of the legislators will not enable him to also rid Montana of its tourists.

Chris Albert,

Lebanon Junction, Kentucky

