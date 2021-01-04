It certainly should make us proud that a senator from Montana has joined the seditious conspiracy advanced by Donald Trump. Steve Daines and his Trump sycophant buddies are so patriotic that they would subvert the democratic process in this country to please him. Every sane Republican, if this isn’t an oxymoron now, should be ashamed to be associated with such unpatriotic activities.

Trump, a sore loser, is acting like a two-year-old tyrant, which is an unattractive combination. Trump has litigated the election fraud issue in over fifty courtrooms. He has been summarily defeated every time because of a complete lack of evidence. Evidently, he and his toadies are incapable of understanding that fraud is factually based. Several of his losses were adverse rulings by judges he appointed.

Are there any patriot Republicans left or has the sore loser taken the Republican Party down with him?

Terry Hanson,

Miles City

