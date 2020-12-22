Appalled by Rules committee decision

The decision by the Joint House and Senate Rules Committee left me speechless and horrified.

First, the members of the Legislature voted to hold the up coming session in-person with no precautions for mask use, distancing or testing protocols. That decision will put many people at risk for contracting COVID-19.

Second, and what really left me horrified, is the statement by Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R) from Hamilton. Quote: "I would imagine that we are going to have members who get sick," Ellsworth said, adding that it is possible lawmakers will die from holding the session with in-person participation."

It is so totally irresponsible to put people at risk for getting sick, or dying when wearing a mask, social distancing, testing, have been proven to prevent spread of the virus.

Ellsworth did acknowledge that public health officials do not support meeting in person. But it seems that some legislators feel they will be more effective in person.

I hope the full legislature will reverse this appalling decision.

Betsey Ellis,

Bigfork

