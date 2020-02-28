Applauding Native-led efforts to help victims heal

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, I scanned the "Helena Independent Record" stopped at the article by Patrick Reilly, "Anything we can do to heal': Woman helps Native trafficking survivors recover." Lauren Small Rodriguez is an unbelievable young lady. The Creator looks down upon you and smiles.

Patrick Reilly and Lauren Small Rodriguez hit on some key statistics. Native American women and girls make up 3.3% of Montana's population, but 30% to 40% of its sex trafficking victims. When you look at our prison populations, 20-30% Native women. Indian children in the foster care system floats around 22%. Why?

For one, it is my belief that it goes back to the United States boarding school system where Indian families were broken up and then broken down. We need to get back into Indian Country, the strong family units we once had. Where "It takes a village to raise a child" originated.

