Applauding Russell Street Bridge work

I am a Missoula native and live in the neighborhood of the Russell Street Bridge. I have been watching the progress of the replacement project since it began.
There can be no question as to how badly the bridge needed to be replaced. If you got stuck in the middle of the bridge during heavy traffic, it was "shaky" and seemed like it could collapse into the river at any moment!
I want to compliment and applaud the work of all the entities involved. From the engineers and architects, to everyone else who designed the bridge and planned its execution. Thanks to the success of the private and public partnership that evolved to bring this project forward. Thank you to the construction crews, crane operators, cement workers, electricians, welders, brick layers, and landscapers. The finishing touches of the railings, light fixtures and protective cages around the newly planted trees are all very classy. I hope that I have not missed anyone else that should be mentioned.
Traffic has moved through this area more efficiently than it ever did before the construction began. This indicates excellent planning on the part of everyone involved and was crucial since the project was going to take a long time to complete.
How about those tunnels, everyone! They are providing safe access and safer travel for all bicyclists, families out walking, scooters, roller blades and skate boards. Everyone can now move freely across Russell Street via the tunnels.
We all hate to see our taxes increase but we also know and appreciate the incredible improvement to our infrastructure that projects like this bridge accomplish.
So thank you to the work crew over on the Russell Street Bridge. I am sure that you are all glad for warmer weather and the signs of the project nearing completion. Bravo to all of you for working so hard to meet those deadlines.
Margie Guilder,
Missoula
