Appreciate law enforcement and firefighters

Our law enforcement officers and firefighters need to hear from us that they are appreciated. It takes only a minute to stop what we're doing and thank them. They keep us safe in our neighborhoods, our homes and on Montana's highways, at great risk to their own personal safety. And they need to know that we're watching out for them, too.

Most of us carry cellphones and can dial 911 if we see a police officer or a firefighter in a situation where he or she needs assistance. When traveling around Montana, the more detail we can provide to the dispatcher the better, such as what we're seeing, our direction of travel and on which route, the closest exit ramp number or the closest town, and even the number of a milepost marker if one is in sight. That's why it's important that we're aware of our surroundings, especially while traveling on Montana's highways.