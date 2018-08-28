A recent op-ed decrying the city spending like “drunken sailors” prompts me to express my regard for my local government and fellow taxpayers. I feel privileged to live in a community whose citizenry votes to invest property tax dollars in school buildings, technology and security and for operating levies which maintain and improve the quality of public education. I am grateful that we as a community have voted to build a new library and to expand and improve recreational facilities and to protect open space. These investments in community infrastructure will serve both current and future residents.
I am also privileged that our mayor, city council and county commission develop and adopt budgets to provide services in open and accessible processes free of corruption. Few of us delve deeply into the details of city and county budgets, but we can if we choose. We can support or oppose specific expenditures. By exercising our right to vote, we can hold our elected officials accountable for their budgetary choices and implementation.
I appreciate that my local officials do not subscribe to a government by vending machine philosophy in which individuals pay only for the services of which they personally approve and perceive personal benefit. Thus the city installs roundabouts opposed by some that increase traffic safety and efficiency, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency contributes tax increment finance dollars to retain the fourth floor of the new library to provide community meeting space, and the city helps fund free bus service so that the elderly, kids, low income and other Missoulians have options for traveling around the city that reduce traffic and parking congestion and vehicle emissions.
Rather than drunken sailors, Missoula’s city and county officials are budgeting and spending tax dollars in a manner that protects and enhances our quality of life.
Gerald Mueller,
Missoula