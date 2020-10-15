 Skip to main content
Appreciate the Highway Department

This is a letter of appreciation to the Highway Department.

My experiences on Highway 200 immediately east of Missoula have often been extremely frightening as vehicles frequently pass in no passing zones.

The recent fresh paint and extension of the distance of double yellow lines in no passing zones has noticeably decreased the reckless passing which preciously occurred in this area.

Thank you for this improvement.

Cathy Ream,

Clinton

