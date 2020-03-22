Appreciation for Citizens Academy

The Local Government Citizens Academy finished recently. The eight-week, Tuesday night classes gifted me with a new appreciation for Missoula.

Guided by Ward 3 Councilperson Heather Harp, we heard from inspired city and county employees and a few elected officials. We focused on thoughtful discussion and interdepartmental tours as ways to bridge the gap between government and citizens. Every department we heard from expressed passion, knowledge and commitment to grow in their respected field.

This positive approach is an invaluable recipe for a thriving community. Missoulians ought to be extremely pleased.

In the recent year I have joined my Neighborhood Council Leadership team, which I knew little about until receiving a blue postcard in the mail inviting me to an upcoming meeting. If you would like more information about your neighborhood, check the city website: www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1591/My-Neighborhood-Council.

The Office of Neighborhoods also emails out The Weekly City News Digest, which is how I learned about the Citizens Academy.

Dave Bell,

Missoula

