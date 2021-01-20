Appreciation for essential workers?

Crazy headlines these days.

Lately, the state and local news outlets have been reporting on decisions made by various public and private entities that defy all logic and compassion. It makes me wonder how people in positions of power can be so wrong-headed.

First, Missoula teachers are being told that they will go back to teaching in person with full classes at the end of this month, despite not yet having access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then, the Montana Legislature’s first order of business was to take up a conceal carry gun bill, which usurps the authority of the Board of Regents to set safety protocols on college campuses.

Now, nurses in hospitals are being denied hazard pay in the height of a pandemic which required declaring a state of emergency.

It seems like all the appreciation expressed for teachers and nurses early on was all talk (and howl) but no action. Is this how we want to be known for treating our essential workers?

Peggy Cordell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0