Appreciation for lands in backyard

To my fellow mountain moseyers and public land prowlers: Let's first recognize that if we have the health and resources to be thinking about how to recreate responsibly during a pandemic, we're very lucky. We shouldn't feel guilty — we all need to do what keeps us healthy — but we can't get greedy.

In High Country News, writer Craig Childs put it best: "Stay in your home terrain." My partner and I, for example, cancelled a yurt trip we were excited about. We didn't want to swap germs with those staying before or after, or with those in the communities where we might have stopped. We didn't want to ski in an unfamiliar area when an injury would carry an additional layer of consequence.

So instead we'll stay home and get out on our backyard public lands. And you know what? Often that's the better choice, pandemic or otherwise. The better we know our back forty the better we'll care for it, the harder we'll fight for it.

Last week I saw sagebrush buttercups on a south-facing slope — tiny, low, bright. Today it’s snowing. We live in an astounding place. Rather than stewing over a postponed trip, let’s slow down and watch.

Matt Hart,

Missoula

