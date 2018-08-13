An effective health care program considers the range of needs among recipients. Basic prescriptions and checkups must be covered alongside complex, long-term treatments. Thankfully, Medicaid’s scope and flexibility allows coverage for diverse needs.
I owe the affordability of my seizure medication to Medicaid. My story is not unusual.
A health care program covering nearly 70 million Americans nationwide — the largest program of its kind — you would think that its benefits are widely known. Many do not realize the life-saving characteristics of the program’s private partnerships. For patients such as myself with chronic conditions, these partnerships are essential to providing care at low costs.
For patients with complex conditions, such as chronic illnesses, Medicaid’s care coordination services leverage its vast network of private health providers to deliver sophisticated care at the lowest possible cost. This is hardly a cumbersome government program.
Innovation occurring within healthcare providers and health plans is key to delivering effective care for a number of communities ranging from children, the elderly and America’s veterans and their families.
I am grateful for the affordability the program has granted me as I treat my seizures. I hope that Medicaid’s ability to manage complex care situations becomes more widely appreciated.
Kristie Bumgarner,
Missoula