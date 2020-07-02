Appreciation for Missoula police

I’d like to take a moment to thank the 100-plus members of our Missoula Police Department.

It’s gotta be tough being a cop these days. All we hear on the news is how much Americans hate the police. Nothing could be further from the truth. I want to apologize to the members of our police force for this sentiment. It has no place in Missoula.

I think our police officers work long hours with little pay and even less support. Nearly every person they encounter while on their shift wants nothing to do with them. These are drunks and addicts and bums. Even law-abiding citizens often take on a bad attitude when pulled over.

And then there’s all this talk of defunding police. That’s gotta be dispiriting for anyone wearing the badge.

Hang in there, guys. This season of American discontent will pass.

Please realize that the majority of this country supports you. Thanks for your service.

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula

