Appreciation for pressmen, carrier

I read with interest the Missoulian’s story (March 7) on the final day the Missoulian newspaper presses will cease operation. Two things stood out starkly to me and that was the professionalism of the pressmen and the size of the press machine they operate.

Every morning one of the first things I do is retrieve the morning Missoulian. It is one of the pleasures I look forward to. Having read this Sunday’s story, I now realize how complicated a process it is. So thank you, pressmen, for a job well done.

Also we wish to thank Linde, who many of these past months has been our carrier. She is dependable and has not failed us in delivering of our paper. She too is greatly appreciated.

Doug Chase,

Missoula

