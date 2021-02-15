Aquitting Trump sent wrong message

An open letter to Senator Steve Daines: I believe in your heart of hearts that you know that Donald Trump gravely violated his presidential oath of office. This resulted in devastating pain, suffering, loss and death. I urge you to vote for conviction. To not do so shows complicity to this harmful high crime and misdemeanor.

In grade school I learned of the checks and balances of the three branches of government. I had a trust in this structure - that surely the United States and its people would thus be protected from violent and harmful action that could be perpetrated by the executive branch. To not convict also sends a message to all who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, and to those who threatened the lives of many and injured and killed people - that what they did is OK as their leader, Donald Trump, is innocent and did nothing wrong when he stoked violence and did nothing to stop it.