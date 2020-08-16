Are all health experts alarmists?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To those of you who refuse to wear a mask, please do the rest of us a favor.

If you should have a terrible accident that results in broken bones or severe lacerations, do not go to a hospital, for as you know, the medical professionals who work there are just "alarmists." They'll just lie to you in order to make you think you're hurt worse than you are.

If, somehow, you are diagnosed with a terrible disease like cancer or Parkinson's, do not pay any attention to the doctors who diagnosed you. After all, they are alarmists who just want to prevent you from going tow work in order for them to be able to shut down the economy.

Just wait for everything to go away. After all, it just "is what it is."

However, if you do end up in an operating room, make sure you demand that no one in the room is wearing a mask. You can't be too careful.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

