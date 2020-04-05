Are Biden, Sanders best Dems can do?

Trump-bashing is rampant in the Opinion pages of the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic newspapers.

But, on the other hand, there are different fingers.

Are the demented Joe Biden and delusional Bernie Sanders the best candidates Democrats can offer to challenge Donald Trump in the November presidential election?

If so, it is obvious that party need to regroup.

Democrats have had some inspirational leaders in the past, such as Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

Now that Biden’s head is not working, he might just as well have feet at both ends.

Truly, can any rational person believe either Joe or Bernie are qualified to lead our nation?

The Dems may well need a mid-stream change of horses for any hope of victory in November.

Dave Hurtt,

Florence

