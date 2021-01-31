Are legislators working for you?

The question for Republicans and Democrats is: Do your legislators — local, state and Congress — work to do things that you want them to do?

Do you care? Both sides need to meet and discuss what you want your representatives to do for your interests. Issues are what you need to be aware of and to respond with your beliefs.

You can contact your representatives. Do it. Find out if your representative wants to lie about who won our elections and therefore we must destroy our democracy. Listen to what they say and do.

Republicans stand in the way of a stimulus package to help get the economy going again. Your Republicans in office are afraid to do your work because they may lose their conceived lifetime job.

A Republican worked up the mob before the seditious attack.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

