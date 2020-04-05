Are non-residents bringing coronavirus?

Dear fellow Montanans:
In just the last two days I've had the same conversation with several people about the number of out-of-town people who come to their summer homes in Montana each summer. We are noticing that these people are now arriving early from heavily impacted COVID-19 states such as Washington, New York, California.
Will this be a coincidence if the cases of COVID-19 increase with their appearance? And will this information be available from the medical community? A simple "state resident" or "non-state resident" would suffice.
D. Schecterson,
Missoula
