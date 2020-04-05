Are non-residents bringing coronavirus?

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In just the last two days I've had the same conversation with several people about the number of out-of-town people who come to their summer homes in Montana each summer. We are noticing that these people are now arriving early from heavily impacted COVID-19 states such as Washington, New York, California.