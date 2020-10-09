 Skip to main content
Are you better off now than four years ago?

Borrowing a line from former Republican president and architect of the demise of our middle class, Ronald Reagan, "Are you better off now than 4 years ago?" No. Hell no.

The country is run by an incompetent psychopath, credibly accused serial rapist, gangster. I've logged near-three months unemployed due to Trump's criminally negligent bungling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And spent a week in the hospital due to a stroke that I only half-seriously claim can be directly attributed to Trumps's 4 years of daily assault on our democracy. All Trump's fault.

After his call to right wing extremists last night during the presidential debate, also referred to as "a s*** show of his own making", for violence against his political adversaries in the election, you should say "Enough".

I fear that Republicans care less about the country than partisan advantage and power regardless of who the treasonous swine representing them may be.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

 

