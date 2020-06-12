Armed 'defenders' displayed privilege

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I went to the protest in front of the Missoula courthouse Saturday, and stood a few hours in the gentle rain, supporting an international anti-racism movement.

What I can't wrap my head around is that roughly a quarter of the people there were not holding signs or chanting, but were openly carrying handguns and rifles (an assault rifle to be exact).

What sort of person would use a national movement that seeks to end systemic racism and police brutality to stand on government property with a gun? Certainly not someone who stands for any worthy cause. More likely, it is a person with deep-rooted feelings of inadequacy and inferiority, who leans on instruments of death to fill the void in their character.

The saddest thing is, these "protectors," as they fantasize themselves to be, are waving their white privilege in the faces of the BIPOC protesters they claim to be defending. For as we all know and do not want to admit, if it were 20 black men with AR-15s at the courthouse, they would all be leaving in police custody.

Vlad Kovalenko,

Missoula

