Armed people should organize their own demonstration

I want to take issue with Gary Marbut's letter (June 17) where he says it's the same thing to show up for a demonstration in support of BLM and to appear armed with assault rifles. The latter action may be legal, but what is the point of it? It certainly is not good publicity for gun owners. Intimating others who weren't gathered to oppose gun rights makes the self-appointed armed "guards" look like vigilantes. We already lived that phase of Montana history.