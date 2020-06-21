Armed presence inhibits freedom of speech

An armed presence at a protest inhibits freedom of speech. Allowing armed parties at a peaceful protest is keeping protesters away. This is suppression of free speech. No matter what the stated intention of those armed may be, just their presence is wrong. Our community should not put our police and sheriff departments into a predicament of deciding which to honor over the other, the First Amendment or the Second Amendment rights! Missoula City/County certainly should ban open-carry persons at all peaceful protests.

I shudder to think of the response if the roles were reversed. Had an assembly of armed black men and women in the guise of “keeping the peace” joined the periphery of a peaceful protest, what then would have been the response?

Tim Skufca,

Missoula

