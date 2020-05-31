Armed protests a huge mistake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sad news in the paper about armed protesters at our state Capitol in Helena.

This article confirms my concern that it is intimidation, on a dangerous level, at the very least: www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/04/27/why-are-people-bringing-guns-anti-quarantine-protests-be-intimidating.

What can be done to stop this assault on civility? Or is it yet another “unstoppable” facet of our gun culture?

History can often remind us of mistakes made leading up to conflict. This seems like a huge mistake.

Just because you can — doesn’t mean you should.

Donna Olsen,

Missoula

