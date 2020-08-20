Arntzen a strong leader for students with dyslexia

The Montana Dyslexia Intervention Act sponsored by Senator Cary Smith along with 101 cosponsors, passed the 2019 Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen strongly supported this legislation. Nearly 1 in 5 children experience symptoms of the learning disability dyslexia but unfortunately, many students don't receive the early intervention at school that is crucial to keep them on track academically. Thanks to Superintendent Arntzen and the Montana Legislature, schools are now required to screen students at school for symptoms of dyslexia such as difficulty in reading and writing. Arntzen's staff at the Office of Public Instruction have done a tremendous job putting together resources to support educators and families impacted by dyslexia.