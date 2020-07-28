Arntzen builds school and communities

As a mother, Army veteran, business owner and former high school English teacher, I know the value of civics and classical education goes far beyond politics of our time. Through civics and classical education, our children develop skills that will boost their personal growth beyond their scholastic careers. They not only learn to be “productive” citizens, but they gain a greater understanding of the world around them as well as their culture and the history and value system of our country. Civics and classical education allows a student to reflect upon the world with a more humanitarian approach. Students gain respect for not only their culture but for others around them. These insights are more important for the future of our society than any common core curriculum or standardized test series. Now more than ever is the time to take our country back as well as our children’s education which we all pay dearly for not only through our taxes but through the blood, sweat and tears of our endeavors to be successful and maintain freedom for all.

That is why I support Elsie Arntzen for re-election to State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Elsie works diligently to build not only our schools but our local communities. She believes the best way to serve our diverse state is to empower our local parents, teachers, and students to ensure they receive the best education possible in the safest environment. This November join me in voting for Elsie Arntzen and support her in bringing back classical education as well as the “Stars and Stripes” in every classroom.

Stephanie Krueger, 

Billings

