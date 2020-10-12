Arntzen has failed to advocate for public schools

I am proud of our public schools in Montana and deeply appreciate everything they do to support our children, especially during these difficult times. Now our public schools need our support. The person we elect as Superintendent of Public Schools has a duty to advocate for the welfare of the public schools in our state. So far, incumbent Elsie Arntzen has failed to do that. A look at her voting record shows a failure to support bipartisan legislation that helps our public schools. In addition, she has appeared at events in support of privatizing Montana's public schools. While private schools also deserve to be advocated for, that is outside of the scope of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.