Arntzen has failed to advocate for public schools

I am proud of our public schools in Montana and deeply appreciate everything they do to support our children, especially during these difficult times. Now our public schools need our support. The person we elect as Superintendent of Public Schools has a duty to advocate for the welfare of the public schools in our state. So far, incumbent Elsie Arntzen has failed to do that. A look at her voting record shows a failure to support bipartisan legislation that helps our public schools. In addition, she has appeared at events in support of privatizing Montana's public schools. While private schools also deserve to be advocated for, that is outside of the scope of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

To me, the choice is clear. Melissa Romano will advocate for our public schools at every opportunity. She has experience, passion, and the support of teachers. Romano aims to help Montana pass a public preschool option (which would lift Montana from being one of only a handful of states that do not fund public preschool), recruit and retain teachers, and increase mental health services for students and educators. Please join me in voting for Melissa Romano for Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Robin Pleninger,

Ronan

