Arntzen has failed to move Montana forward

Arntzen has failed to move Montana forward

The voters of Montana have an opportunity to do something very important for the children of Montana, be they your children, grandchildren, or the kids down the road. You can put a leader, innovative educator, and strong advocate in the Office of Public Instruction, by voting for Melissa Romano.

Incumbent, Elsie Arntzen, failed to show up to advocate for schools and school funding at the legislative sessions. She has failed to move our State forward with preschool, which has been proven to be very effective in giving children more success throughout their education, and into their adult working life. She failed to respond to requests for input into school safety related to coronavirus, then tried to blame her short-comings on the governor’s office. Ms. Arntzen has failed to keep our schools moving forward to be ready to meet student needs in the future. She seems to be living in a “happy bubble” where our students, educators, or schools have no needs or issues. By contrast, Melissa Romano has creative plans, programs, and ideas for our students, schools, and educators.

The success and future of Montana children rests in your hands. Please vote for Melissa Romano for Superintendent of Public Schools.

Pam Willison,

Kalispell

