Arntzen has Montana families' backs

I recently graduated high school and look forward to what the future will bring. While in school, I knew Elsie Arntzen had my family’s back.

She has stayed in contact with us over the years, always with our education and future front of mind. I appreciate her efforts to build up career and technical education as many of my peers look to work in a trade.

I also saw how Arntzen had Montana families’ backs during the pandemic. I put my trust in Arntzen and this November, as I vote for the very first time, I hope you put your trust in Elsie Arntzen too, because she delivers.

Makenzie Resser,

Billings

