Arntzen is has experience and work ethic

I have served nearly eight years in the Montana legislature where I continuously yielded bi-partisan results. My results are a result of the character of the people I have worked with, not their political affiliations.

Elsie Arntzen is one of the people I have worked with over the years, first as a colleague in the legislature and later in her current capacity as Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Elsie's experience as a teacher has gifted her the ability to calmly work with legislators and simplify complex issues down to a level of understanding. But she offers more than 20+ years of teaching experience. She has an unbelievable work ethic and is accessible. Elsie shows up to meetings, the legislature and schools. And she would always answer my calls any day of the week when I had educational related questions.

During the 2019 session, I was able to work with Elsie Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction to craft and pass legislation that correlated workplace success with student curriculum. Instead of guessing what classes worked best for student success, Montana took a step into the 21st century by looking at data and driving curriculum through proven results. As a data privacy hawk, I was also able to ensure all the student level data utilized would be protected and deleted to ensure the privacy of Montana's students wasn't sacrificed.

This was only one of many ways Elsie has moved Montana forward. I hope you join me in supporting Elsie Arntzen for four more years.

Daniel Zolnikov,

Billings

