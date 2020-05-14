Arntzen is right choice for Montana superintendent

Elsie Arntzen is the right choice for superintendent of public instruction.
Elsie Arntzen has a track record of successful leadership in the legislature and as superintendent of schools. Her focus on safety for Montana students, teachers and families is admirable. Arntzen's opponent, however, has displayed questionable judgment and is clearly not qualified for this office.
It's clear Elsie Arntzen is the only and right choice for superintendent of public instruction.
Jeffrey Jenkins,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!