Arntzen puts actions in place

As I am just finishing my daily four mile walk, I can’t help to think how lucky I am to be able to do this even though I tested positive for COVID. I think about how we all have viewed acts of devotion and selfless dedication of medical professionals during this pandemic.

As a retired teacher, I also think of the devotion of teachers give to their profession. I never realized what a 24 hour job it was until I retired.

I am also fortunate to have witnessed many times, the complete devotion Elsie Arntzen has, as Superintendant of Public Instruction. She gives of her time, energy and total whole being to a job that she loves. She respects my views/opinions, although many times different from her own. She is a listener and thinker, who puts actions in place, resulting in positive outcomes for our students.

Elsie Arntzen will continue to immerse herself, in her duties, as Superintendent during difficult and good times. Elsie will continue to make a difference.

Ruby Klein

Billings

