 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arntzen will bring civics education back

Arntzen will bring civics education back

{{featured_button_text}}

Most are so weary of politics that we fill post office trash cans with political ads and mute them on TV. Why are politics consuming and often destroying our families, friendships and communities? Primarily, I believe, because over the last 50 years our society negated teaching our children basic civics and foundational principles of our country. Several generations no longer understand the unalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in the Declaration or live by fundamentals of three branches of government, federalism and the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution. When I grew up, we learned to engage eagerly in narrow politics every two and four years to campaign and vote for citizens whom we believed would best serve us in legislative and executive branches of our local, state and national government.

Elsie Arntzen has served us well as Superintendent of Public Instruction, working constructively with the legislature, reducing regulations, supporting local control, prioritizing each student achieving potential. On Patriots Day, Arntzen announced culmination of civics education K-12 curriculum plan and “Stars and Stripes” initiative, in cooperation with The American Legion, to restore a U.S. Flag to every classroom. Vote to re-elect Arntzen; bring Civics education back!

Jane Hamman,

Clancy

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News