Arntzen will bring civics education back

Most are so weary of politics that we fill post office trash cans with political ads and mute them on TV. Why are politics consuming and often destroying our families, friendships and communities? Primarily, I believe, because over the last 50 years our society negated teaching our children basic civics and foundational principles of our country. Several generations no longer understand the unalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in the Declaration or live by fundamentals of three branches of government, federalism and the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution. When I grew up, we learned to engage eagerly in narrow politics every two and four years to campaign and vote for citizens whom we believed would best serve us in legislative and executive branches of our local, state and national government.
Elsie Arntzen has served us well as Superintendent of Public Instruction, working constructively with the legislature, reducing regulations, supporting local control, prioritizing each student achieving potential. On Patriots Day, Arntzen announced culmination of civics education K-12 curriculum plan and “Stars and Stripes” initiative, in cooperation with The American Legion, to restore a U.S. Flag to every classroom. Vote to re-elect Arntzen; bring Civics education back!
Jane Hamman,
Clancy
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!