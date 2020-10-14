Arntzen will bring civics education back

Most are so weary of politics that we fill post office trash cans with political ads and mute them on TV. Why are politics consuming and often destroying our families, friendships and communities? Primarily, I believe, because over the last 50 years our society negated teaching our children basic civics and foundational principles of our country. Several generations no longer understand the unalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in the Declaration or live by fundamentals of three branches of government, federalism and the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution. When I grew up, we learned to engage eagerly in narrow politics every two and four years to campaign and vote for citizens whom we believed would best serve us in legislative and executive branches of our local, state and national government.