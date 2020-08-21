Arntzen's experience benefits students

I believe Elsie Arntzen’s experience and energy benefits students. Elsie collaborates with parents, students, and co-workers crafting positive and effective educational services. Her 23 years of collective experience as a teacher, legislator, and administrator are important as our state deals with complex matters from COVID-19, classroom versus remote learning, and meeting needs and expectations of students and their parents.
Sally Peterson,
Missoula
