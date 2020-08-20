Arntzen's top priority is safety of students

As a former student of Elsie Arntzen's and a mother of a recent graduate, I have experienced firsthand Elsie’s heart for people and Montana students. As schools are set to reopen, I know Elsie’s top priority is the safety of Montana students. As her student I knew Elsie had my best interest at heart and as Superintendent of Public Instruction, she had my daughter’s best interest at heart as well. I can attest that Montana parents and students have someone looking out for them in Elsie Arntzen. She was a great teacher, legislator and now continues to do a great job as Superintendent of Public Instruction. With Montana families best interest at heart, it’s in our best interest to re-elect Elsie Arntzen.