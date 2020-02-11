Ask Congress to fund global health programs

As the death toll rises from the coronavirus, the negative economic impact also increases. ("Economic impact of virus widens as Ericsson exits trade show" by the Associated Press, in the Missoulian, Feb. 7.)

Meanwhile in Congress, the budget for next year is beginning to be decided. America’s commitment to global health has never been more important. Our recent increase to our pledge for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, and continuing pledge to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, lead the way to strengthening world health care systems.

These two initiatives are saving millions of lives while protecting us locally, helping diseases to be stopped where they begin. So remember to do your part: Ask your members of Congress to support this important funding.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

