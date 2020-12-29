Ask Congress to move bills on homelessness, housing affordability

The eviction crisis that keeps threatening is not an easy problem to solve. ("Program partners want to extend legal aid for tenants into 2021: ‘It feels pretty dire’" by Phoebe Tollefson, Missoulian, Dec. 28.)

The recent relief bill is a temporary answer, but more is needed: more affordable housing, more jobs that can pay the rent, and an ongoing federal program to help renters the way homeowners get tax deductions. There are bills in Congress right now to encourage more affordable housing to be built. There have also been proposals for a refundable renters tax credit that would help struggling families keep their housing.

All of this legislation is more likely to pass if we ask our members of Congress to support it. It is time to move forward to an end to homelessness and available and affordable housing for all.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0